Edith M. Mercier

1928 – 2022

KENOSHA—Edith “Toots” Mae Mercier, 93 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Kenosha Place, Kenosha, WI.

She was born October 14, 1928, in Rice Lake, WI the daughter of the late Fred and Lily (Hammarberg) Rettenmund. On August 3, 1946, she married Vernon Mercier in Pine City, MN. She graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1947.

Edith was employed as a Bookkeeper for the Plumbers and Steamfitters Union Local 118 until her retirement at age 65. She enjoyed cooking for her family, especially Sunday dinners and baking her famous cinnamon rolls. She had a quick wit and kept her family laughing. Edith enjoyed traveling to Mexico in her younger years. Edith was currently a member of Great Lakes Church, Kenosha, WI.

Survivors include her children: Susan (Lennie) Nelson of Pleasant Prairie, WI and Connie (Steve) Meier of Trevor, WI; twelve grandchildren: Scott (Annalisa), David (Rindy), Todd (Marisela), Mark (Corey), Katie, James (Kimi), Lisa (Kyle), Michael (Gina), Johnny, Courtney (Johnny), Jacob, and Mercedes; and 31 great-grandchildren: Alexandra, Leah, Luke, Sarah, Kaitlyn, Alyssa, Jayden, Ivan, Irvin, Elisabeth, TJ, Kathryn, Gabby, Gretchen, Georgia, Jace, Layla, Tori, Lane, Jimmy, Ricky, Angileena, Nadia, Easton, Alexis, Kyle, Gabriella, Jayla, Ari, Oliver, and Ariella.

In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon in 2007; son, Tom; grandson, Richard; and siblings, Arthur and Melvin Rettenmund, and Ruby Lewis.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Great Lakes Church, 7600 75th Street, Suite 220, Kenosha, WI with services commencing at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Great Lakes Church, in her memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 5144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Edith’s Online Memorial Book at: