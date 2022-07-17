BURLINGTON—Edith M. Thibedeau, 86, of Burlington, found Eternal Life on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, surrounded by loving family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burlington Catholic School. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 22, at 12:00 PM at St. Mary Catholic Church. A visiting time will be held after Mass. Private burial will take place at a future date. Please see funeral home website for full obituary.