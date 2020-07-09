× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1928—2020

Edmund F. Kretschmer, 92, of Wheatland, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home.

Born in New Munster, Wisconsin on June 5, 1928, he was the son of John and Anna “Louise” (nee Epping) Kretschmer. His early life was spent in New Munster, where he attended St. Alphonsus Catholic School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On June 30, 1956, he was united in marriage to Louise Gedemer. Following marriage, they made Burlington their home. Louise preceded him in death on April 12, 1994.

Edmund worked for Lois Feedmill before working as a loader operator for and retiring from the Kenosha County Highway Department after over 30 years of service. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and treasurer for Catholic Order of Foresters for many years. He was a member of the VFW in Burlington and a volunteer firefighter for Wheatland. He was a hard worker who enjoyed gardening vegetables, lawn cutting and playing cards.