Edmund Franz LaMacchia

KENOSHA - Edmund Franz LaMacchia, age 74, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

A Celebration of Life in honor of Franz will be held on Sunday, April 16, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., with a tribute at 3:00 p.m. in the Stella Ballroom, 5706-8th Avenue, Kenosha.

"And in the end, the love you take, is equal to the love you make."

