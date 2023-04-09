Edmund Franz LaMacchia
KENOSHA - Edmund Franz LaMacchia, age 74, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
A Celebration of Life in honor of Franz will be held on Sunday, April 16, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., with a tribute at 3:00 p.m. in the Stella Ballroom, 5706-8th Avenue, Kenosha.
"And in the end, the love you take, is equal to the love you make."
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF
FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
William J. Althaus, Associate
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
(Corner of KR & 22nd Avenue)
262-552-9000