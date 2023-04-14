March 22, 1942—April 10, 2023

RICHLAND, MO—Edna Mae (Kasten) Winfield, 81, passed peacefully at home on April 10, 2023. She was born on March 22 1942 to Emil and Francis Kasten and grew up on the family farm in Kansasville, WI.

She was married to Richard James Winfield on June 18 1960, having three children: Richard, Jr. (Carol), Colleen Hill (Rick) and Ray; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

They spent the majority of their life together living in Bristol Township initially farming then turning the farm into an airport with skydiving. During this time Edna was also an Executive Assistant at Abbott Laboratories where she retired after 25 years of service.

Rich and Edna moved to Richland, MO after retirement and have lived there happily for the past 24 years.

There will be a Celebration of Life, on May 6, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at Washburn Masonic Lodge in Bristol, WI.