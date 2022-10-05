Edward C. Habel

1971-2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Edward C. “Ed” Habel, 51, of Wisconsin Dells, previously of Kenosha, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, after a long illness.

Born in Kenosha, on March 29, 1971, he was the son of Eberhard “Ebe” and Eileen (Schmidt) Habel. He attended Curtis Strange Elementary School, Bullen Junior High School, and Mary D. Bradford High School. Ed received his Associate Degree in Marketing from Gateway Technical College and did further studies at Carthage College.

Ed worked at Chase Bank in Milwaukee, Prime Realty and Rustic Road in Kenosha, and moved to Wisconsin Dells in 2018 and worked at Chula Vista Resort. He was a member of Christian Assembly and volunteered at Living Waters Bible Camp. He enjoyed skiing, sports, playing darts, and traveling.

Surviving is his daughter, Sofia Habel; mother, Eileen Habel; three siblings: Erik Habel, Bryan (Christin) Goodman, and Ellyn Habel; and is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eberhard “Ebe” Habel; and both sets of grandparents, Oswald and Maria Habel and Arthur and Rachel Schmidt.

Visitation will take place on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

