Edward "Dick" Olin Sauls
1937 — 2021
Edward "Dick" Olin Sauls, age 83, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at his residence in Bristol.
Born on November 23, 1937 in Goldsboro, North Carolina, he was the son of Edward and Margaret (Goff) Sauls. Growing up attending local schools, he was a graduate of Goldsboro High School.
From 1956-1960, Edward proudly served his country in the Navy. In 1960, he relocated to Kenosha. He was united in marriage to Mary Nell Kellum on July 28, 1962 in the Temple Baptist Church in Kenosha.
For 28 years, Edward worked for Abbott Laboratories as a Research and Development Engineering Technician. Over the years, he was also a Deacon at Fellowship Baptist Church, volunteered for many local non-profit organizations in the area, and took several international mission trips.
He enjoyed golfing, fishing, cutting grass and was an avid Packer and Brewer fan. More than anything, he loved caring for his grandchildren and attending many of their sporting events.
Edward is survived by his wife, Mary Nell; his children, Rich (Patty) Sauls, Margie (Jack) Blair-Petges, Terri (Mike) Engels; his grandchildren, Shane Sauls (Kerrigan Patterson), Kasi (Brody) Rogala, Luke Blair, Leah Blair, Sarah Blair, Haley Petges (Tony Aker), Reid Petges, Samantha (Thad) Cooper; his great-grandchildren, Landon Aker, Evelyn Aker, Addie Cooper, Oliver Cooper; his brother, Billy Sauls; his in-laws, George (Carol) Kellum, Sr., Arnie (Olivia) Gulbrandsen and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Thomas Russel and Mary Dee Kellum; his sister, Jeanette Wilson; his sister-in-law, DonnieAnn Sauls; his brother-in-law, John Thomas Kellum; his beloved nephews, George "Rusty" Kellum, Jr. and Kevin Olin Sauls.
Funeral services honoring Edward's life will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, 1700 89th Street. Interment will be private. A visitation for Edward will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101