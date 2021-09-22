Edward "Dick" Olin Sauls

1937 — 2021

Edward "Dick" Olin Sauls, age 83, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at his residence in Bristol.

Born on November 23, 1937 in Goldsboro, North Carolina, he was the son of Edward and Margaret (Goff) Sauls. Growing up attending local schools, he was a graduate of Goldsboro High School.

From 1956-1960, Edward proudly served his country in the Navy. In 1960, he relocated to Kenosha. He was united in marriage to Mary Nell Kellum on July 28, 1962 in the Temple Baptist Church in Kenosha.

For 28 years, Edward worked for Abbott Laboratories as a Research and Development Engineering Technician. Over the years, he was also a Deacon at Fellowship Baptist Church, volunteered for many local non-profit organizations in the area, and took several international mission trips.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing, cutting grass and was an avid Packer and Brewer fan. More than anything, he loved caring for his grandchildren and attending many of their sporting events.