PADDOCK LAKE—Eileen Claire Bowers, age 64, a resident of Paddock Lake, died Monday, August 22, 2022 at her residence.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM at the Kemper Center Founders Hall, 6501-3rd Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Monday in Founders Hall from 2:30 PM until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers memorials to either Woof Gang Rescue or Kindred Kitties would be appreciated.

