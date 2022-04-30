MESA, AZ—Elaine A. Richardt (Hamman) was born November 20, 1936 in Naperville, IL, the daughter of the late Raymond J. and Clara I. Hamman. Elaine moved to Salem, WI in 1968 where she was a longtime resident until she moved to Silverthorne, CO. Elaine spent many years in Colorado and then finally moving to Mesa, AZ in 2003. Elaine loved to sew, cook, collect Swarovski Crystal, and travel. Some of her beloved travels were places like Austria, Germany, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland.