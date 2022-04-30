Elaine A. Richardt (Hamman)
Elaine A. Richardt (Hamman)
Nov. 20, 1936—Apr. 13, 2022
MESA, AZ—Elaine A. Richardt (Hamman) was born November 20, 1936 in Naperville, IL, the daughter of the late Raymond J. and Clara I. Hamman. Elaine moved to Salem, WI in 1968 where she was a longtime resident until she moved to Silverthorne, CO. Elaine spent many years in Colorado and then finally moving to Mesa, AZ in 2003. Elaine loved to sew, cook, collect Swarovski Crystal, and travel. Some of her beloved travels were places like Austria, Germany, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland.
Elaine is survived by her four children: Darlene Derr, Ocean City, MD, Diane Zegers and husband, Tom, Green Bay, WI, Denise Richardt, Jupiter, FL, Stephen Richardt and wife, Andrea, Trevor, WI. Elaine is also survived by three granddaughters: Jennifer Dennis, Philadelphia, PA, Tiffany Brown, Dana Point, CA and Sierra Richardt, Twin Lakes, WI.
Elaine’s final resting place will be in the mountains of Colorado, may she rest in peace.