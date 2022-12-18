Elaine Brown

1932-2022

KENOSHA - Elaine Ellen Brown (nee Peterson), passed away on November 30, 2022.

She was born February 19, 1932, in Kenosha, where she went to school, married, raised a family, and worked in various capacities for Kenosha Unified Schools and BankOne/Brown National Bank.

Her final years were spent in Saint Francis, MN, living with sons, Don and Ken and daughter in-law, Peg.

She was preceded in death by parents, Eskil and Elsa; siblings, Agnes, Lester, and Leonard; and beloved spouse, Gilbert.

She is survived and mourned by sons: Gerald, Donald, James, and Kenneth; daughters-in-law: Jane, Peggy, and Terri; and loving grandchildren: Miriam, Jason, Aaron, Rebekah, and Sara.

Elaine will be remembered for her warmth, curiosity, humor, and devotion to church and family.

She was a lifelong member of Saint Paul's Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Ave., Kenosha. Please join us at St. Paul's on December 21, 2022, to celebrate her life, with friends and family. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

