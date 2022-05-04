March 16, 1928—April 21, 2022

Elaine Elizabeth Bahr, age 94, passed away peacefully at Willowbrook Assisted Living on Thursday, April 21, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Born on March 16, 1928, she was the daughter of Clarence and Sadie (Benning) Gosselin.

On November 27, 1947 she was united in marriage to Donald J. Bahr at St. George Catholic Church. Their union was blessed with six children and 71 years of marriage.

She was an active member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and the former St. George Catholic Church. She also was a member of the Circle and Star Square Dance Club.

She leaves behind many joyful memories for all and will be dearly missed by her children, Judith Hoff, David Bahr, Dale Bahr, Candice Peterson, Jeanne Brown and Daniel Bahr; grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as sisters, Joan Soens, Jeannie Duffy and her brother, Glen Gosselin.In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; and sister Lillian.

Memorial services honoring Elaine and Donald’s life will be scheduled at a later date.

