KENOSHA — Elayne Marie Zapp, age 81, was a resident of Kenosha most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Leo and Myrtle Smith Gentes.

Elayne was also preceded in death by her husband, Tom Zapp; her first husband and father of her children, Wayne Schlitz; a brother, Don Gentes; and a sister, Virginia Gentes. She is survived by her son, Dan Schlitz and wife Marcia; daughter, Kathy Hall and husband Mylon; and grandchildren Laurel Hall and Jacob Ruetten.