Eleanor J. Hogan

1924 – 2022
Eleanor Joan Hogan, 97, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed on to eternal life on Monday, June 20, 2022, at her home surround by her family.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00p.m. and then on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the funeral home, from 8:30 a.m. until the time of prayers at 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. George Cemetery.
Full obituary to appear in Sunday’s newspaper.
