KENOSHA—Mrs. Eleanor Lukosaitis, 100, of Kenosha passed away at Brookside Care Center on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Eleanor was born in Chicago on July 13, 1922, the daughter of the John and Constance (Petrulis) Karolus. Although she spent her childhood in Lithuania, she and her mother returned to the United States, graduating from St. Casimir Academy in Chicago.

On October 18, 1947, she married Anthony “Tony” Lukosaitis at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Chicago. He preceded her in death on October 21, 1998.

Prior to her marriage, Eleanor primarily worked as a Lithuanian translator, copy editor and announcer for a Lithuanian Chicago radio station. During WWII, she also worked as a carburetor inspector in support of the war effort.

Tony and Eleanor moved to Kenosha in 1956, where Eleanor was a proud homemaker, first and foremost. She was a caring and loving daughter, wife, mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother as well as a loyal friend to many. She was known as a warm and gracious hostess. Eleanor also was an avid collector of glassware and porcelain and loved flea markets and antique shows.

She was a longtime member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Kenosha participating in the Christian Mothers organization. Additionally, she was an active member/volunteer of the St. Catherine’s Hospital Auxiliary and the Catholic Women’s Club.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Linda (Don) Jacobson of Kenosha and Houston, TX; her grandchildren: Alexis (Dustin) Fergus of Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Mark (Ashley Zavrl) Lukosaitis of Edgerton, WI and Adam Lukosaitis of Northern CA; and her new great-granddaughter and namesake, Eleanor, born in The Netherlands on May 19, 2022.

In addition to her parents and husband, Eleanor was preceded in death by her son, John Lukosaitis.

Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Therese Lisieux Catholic Church, 2020 91st St. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, for a visitation from 9:30–10:30 a.m. The celebration of Eleanor’s life and funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Dwight Campbell officiating. A private interment will take place at St. Casimir Cemetery in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave., 53144 in Kenosha are suggested. The family would also like to express their sincere gratitude to the wonderful caregivers and staff at the Brookside Care Center, especially in the 100 wing, for their excellent care provided to Eleanor in her final years.

