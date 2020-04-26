Elinore Lydia Frisque

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 2, 1920—April 20, 2020

Elinore L. Frisque, age 100, passed away on April 20, 2020 at The Legacy at St. Josephs.

Born in Milwaukee, WI on March 2, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Anna (Dorow) Stettner. Elinore moved to Kenosha at the age of 10 and attended local schools.

On January 18, 1969 she was united in marriage to Robert Edward Frisque in Tucson, AZ where they lived until Robert’s passing on July 31, 1992.

She attended First Christian Church in Kenosha, WI.

Elinore was employed with Simmons and Warwick.

Elinore loved bingo, casino trips, bowling and activities at the Senior Center and going out to eat. She loved the holidays and decorating her apartment, cooking, and baking. She always dressed well and had lots of clothes and jewelry to match.