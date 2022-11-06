 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elisabeth Willems

Elisabeth Willems

1927-2022

KENOSHA—Elisabeth Willems, 95, of Kenosha passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s in Mequon surrounded by her loving family.

Elisabeth was born on January 2, 1927 in Germany, the daughter of the late Karl and Margarte (Schmidt) Kett. She was educated in the schools of Germany.

She married Harold B. Willems on October 28, 1948 in Germany. Elisabeth was employed at St. Catherine’s Hospital in X-Ray for many years.

She was a member of St. John’s Church. Her hobbies included being a master sewer, reading, gardening and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her children: Floyd Willems of Kenosha, Karen Willems of NC; grandchildren: Leni Knowles and Miles Wilkes. Elisabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, infant son, Scott, daughter, Denise, and brothers: Adolf and Konrad.

Services were private.

