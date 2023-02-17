June 30, 1927—Feb. 11, 2023

KENOSHA—Elizabeth “Betty” Beaumier, 95, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Harvest Homes Assisted Living, Mt Pleasant.

Elizabeth was born on June 30, 1927 in Kenosha, she was the daughter of Michael and Josephine (Koster) Engelmann. She attended St. Mark’s Elementary School and was a graduate of Kenosha High School.

On July 5, 1952 at St. Mark’s Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Elward J. Beaumier. He preceded her in death on December 11, 2015.

As a young woman, Elizabeth was employed at the County Clerk’s Office. Following her marriage, she dedicated herself to being a proud and attentive wife and mother. After her children went to school Elizabeth took on a part time job and was the bookkeeper for the North and South Ranch Restaurants. As a member of St. George Catholic Church she was active in parish council and donated her time to the parish office and school library.

Her greatest joy was caring for her family along with baking and cooking for friends and family. Sunday dinners where her children and grandchildren could gather were very special to her. At Christmas time she would make dozens of cookies and deliver cookie trays on Christmas Eve to various friends and family.

Left to remember Elizabeth’s legacy are her eight children, John (Robin) Beaumier of Kenosha, Rosemary (Thomas) Homs of Mt. Pleasant, Raymond Beaumier of OH, Marie (Michael) Bonell of TN, Joseph Beaumier of WA, Francis Beaumier of Mt. Pleasant, James (Beverly) Beaumier of IA and Louise (Rudy) Caracciolo of Kenosha, along with 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sara Beaumier; brothers, George and Jerome Engelmann and her sister, Marion Tolstyga.

Funeral services honoring Elizabeth’s life will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7400 39th Ave. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Elizabeth will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Vincent De Paul would be appreciated by her family.

