Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Trusky

1940-2020

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann (Musur) Trusky, The Villages, FL, went Home to Jesus on April 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 79.

Betty was born to Ann M. (Gruca) and Anthony J. Musur in The Bronx, NY on May 30, 1940.

Betty graduated from Holy Child High School with the class of 1958 in Waukegan, IL. Upon graduation she attended Edgewood College in Madison, WI.

She met her husband, Francis J. Trusky, on a blind date at a church sponsored swimming party at Cedar Lake in Lake Villa, IL during the summer of 1954. They were married at St. Anastasia church in Waukegan, IL on August 6, 1960 and went on to have four children Laurie, Lenard, Larry and Julie. They moved to Kenosha in 1965 and resided here until Frank’s retirement in 2000.

In addition to being a dedicated wife and loving mother Betty worked as a Rubbermaid consultant in the mid ‘70’s. She also worked at Kenosha National Bank in the Trust Department as an administrative assistant from 1975-1978. In 1978 Betty began her career at Abbott Laboratories that would span twenty years before her retirement in December 1997.