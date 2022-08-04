Elizabeth Connelly Haebig

1953 – 2022

Elizabeth Haebig, 69, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Accent Care Hospice in Milwaukee, WI, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on June 15, 1953, in Oak Park, IL, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine (Ill) Connelly. Elizabeth attended local schools and graduated from Mirallac High School in Northfield, IL. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and spent her junior year abroad in Barcelona, Spain. In 1982 she obtained her master’s degree in education from Carthage College.

On June 17, 1978, she married René M. Haebig at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Kenosha, WI. After 42 years together, he preceded her in death on September 6, 2020.

Elizabeth taught throughout the Kenosha Unified School District until her retirement in 2016. Over the years, she taught an array of subjects, but her belief in access to literacy led her to become a reading and writing specialist. Outside of work she enjoyed sewing projects for her children and grandchildren, reading and attending book club, and staying active with her dogs, family, and friends.

Elizabeth is survived by her four children, Caroline (Scotlyn Ecker) Haebig of Greendale, WI, Dr. Eileen (Dr. Christopher Cox) Haebig of Baton Rouge, LA, Philip Haebig of Kenosha, WI, and Maureen Haebig of Madison, WI; two grandchildren, James René Cox and Ciaran Connelly Ecker; five siblings, Denise Connelly (James Garrecht), Joseph Connelly III (Anne Mason), Kathleen Gavre, Colleen (Scott) Welke, Sheila Connelly (Steve Yolitz). She has many nieces and a nephew.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, René. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wisconsin Ovarian Cancer Alliance would be appreciated by the family (more information can be found at https:/www.wisconsinovariancancer.orgonate).

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 5th at Saint Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 4816 7th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53140. Regardless of vaccination status, the family requests that masks be worn at the funeral for those who are older than two years of age.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Elizabeth’s

Online Memorial Book at: