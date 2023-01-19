May 10, 1977—Jan. 9, 2023

KENOSHA—Elizabeth I. Alcalay, 45, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully Monday, January 9, 2023 at her residence.

She was born on May 10, 1977 at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha.

She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Allegany High School in Sparta, NC. She then attended Wilkes Community College (NC) and Gateway Technical College (WI) for Horticulture.

Elizabeth attended St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church.

Elizabeth loved her family and friends unconditionally. Some of her hobbies included horticulture, arts and crafts, listening to and playing music. She adored animals and enjoyed the great outdoors. Elizabeth was a very kind, caring, selfless and free-spirited woman.

Elizabeth is survived by her mother, Carolyn J. Davis; her sisters: Jacqueline Henricksen Martinez, Judy Alcalay, Nikki Alcalay and Cheryl Davis; her father, Joseph Alcalay; her step-mother, Josefina Alcalay; her siblings: Lika Iwanowski and Jonathan Alcalay; her soulmate, Mike Griffin; her nieces and nephews: Collin, Frankie, Makaya, Caelon, Brandel, Kyle, August and Logan; her cousins: Livnat, Itzik, Assaf, Maya, Robbi, Raquel, Steve, Lynn, Jennifer and Robin; her aunts: Malka Ashkenazie, Jackie Bode, Idania Weems and Virginia “Pinky” Davis; her uncles: Jeffery Bode and Russell Weems; and her Godmother, Elvira Covelli.

She is preceded in death by her step-father, Ronald A. Davis, her grandparents, Eugene and Irene Bode, Moritz and Lika Alkalay, her step-grandparent, Viola and Stan Kenega and Carmen Diaz, her sisters: Colleen Peckham and Diane Nelson, her uncles: Dennis Bode, Giora Ashkenazi and George Davis, and her Godfather, Luigi “Uncle Mario” Covelli.

A Celebration of Life for Elizabeth will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Elizabeth’s Online Memorial Book