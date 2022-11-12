June 14, 1957—Nov. 4, 2022

WILMOT—Elizabeth J. Sweatman, age 65 years old, of Wilmot, WI passed away on the early morning of November 4, 2022, at her home in her sleep. She was born June 14, 1957, in Waukegan, IL. The daughter of the late Charles and Margaret McKinney.

On September 6, 1975, she was united in marriage to Richard Sweatman.

Betsy loved sewing, gardening, cooking, spending time with her family, and enjoying everyday “little things” with her husband.

Loving mother to five children, in addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her youngest son, Thomas A. Sweatman. She leaves behind husband, Richard; eldest son, Jason (Melissa) Sweatman; second eldest son, Heath (Christine) Sweatman; middle child, Steve (Katie) Sweatman; daughter, Liz Sweatman; and daughter-in-law, Rebecca Sweatman; loving grandmother to 12 beautiful grandchildren.

A Private Celebration of Life will be held. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com.

The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI is honored to assist the family.