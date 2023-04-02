Elizabeth Lynne Hammer

March 9, 1937 - March 25, 2023

SOMERS - Elizabeth Lynne Hammer, age 86, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. She was a resident of Somers, WI and previously lived in Waukegan, IL.

Born in Memphis on March 9, 1937, Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Alfred and Eleanor (Scott) Smith. She graduated from Libertyville High School and retired from Victory Memorial Hospital in Waukegan.

Elizabeth loved animals, National Parks, jigsaw puzzles, movies, TV shows, and camping. She was an avid reader, diehard Cubs fan, and excelled at picking out greeting cards and making things beautiful.

Elizabeth is survived by her stepchildren, Donald Sikora II and Krista Sikora; her sister-in-law, Carol Smith; her nieces and nephews, Raymond, Scott, Lynette, Allison, Tina, Laurie, and Mickey: and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her brother, James A. Smith; her long-time companion, Donald Sikora; and her beloved dog, Chipper.

A Celebration of Life event for Elizabeth is being planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Racine Zoological Society, https://racinezoo.org/, 2131 N. Main St., Racine, WI 53402.

Her family offers heartfelt thanks to the staff of Home Inspired Senior Living and Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital for their kindness and care.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101