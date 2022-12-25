 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elizabeth M. "Bette" Minkus

June 6, 1921—Dec. 16, 2022

CAMBRIDGE—Elizabeth M. “Bette” Minkus, age 101, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Our House Assisted Living in Cambridge, WI.

Bette was born in Kenosha, WI, on June 6, 1921, to Frank and Mary Hujik.

In 1947, she married Raymond “Chuck” Minkus, who preceded her in death on Nov. 17, 1997. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Julius; and her sisters: Margret, Mary, Josie and Ann. She is survived by her son, Danial (Doreen); and brother, Frank; and many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

A memorial service will be held in her lifelong home of Kenosha in January. Memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation of America. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

