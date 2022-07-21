1929-2022

KENOSHA—Elizabeth Mary “Bette” Meyers, 93, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at her home with her daughter, Jane, at her side.

Born in Kenosha, on February 4, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Bridget (Ryan) Cunningham.

On September 5, 1953, she married James K. “Jim” Meyers. He preceded her in death on July 20, 2017.

Visitation will take place Monday, July 25, 2022, at St. Mark Catholic Church, 7117 14th Avenue, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery.

See full obituary online and in Sunday’s paper.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Bette’s Online Memorial Book at: