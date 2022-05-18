1924-2022

KENOSHA—Ella Sebetic, 97, of Kenosha passed away on May 15, 2022, at Hospice Alliance Grand Prairie.

Ella was born on September 28, 1924, in Athens, WI, the daughter of the late Ernst Schneider and Emma Hendrichs. She was educated in the schools of Athens.

Ella moved to Kenosha in 1942 and married the love of her life Peter Sebetic on December 13, 1952. Ella was a wonderful wife to Peter of Kenosha; mother to: Michael and Ronald (Judy) Sebetic of Kenosha; grandmother to: Courtney (Daniel) Kuehn of Green Bay, Lindsey (Michael) McGinn and Peter Sebetic of Kenosha; and great-grandmother to: Peyton, Tenley and Kayley Kuehn and Luke and Ava McGinn.

Ella worked at both Jelco Bus Company in Kenosha and Warwicks in Zion, IL for several years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and volunteered at Brookside Care Center for many years. Ella loved to travel, spending time with her family, and was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s number one fan at their sporting events.

Ella will be missed by her loving husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother and father, Ella was preceded in death by her brother William Schneider and sister Louise Krueger.

Services will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services on May 23, 2022, visitation is from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM, service at 12:00 PM, interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Cemetery.

