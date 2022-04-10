Sept. 12, 1945—April 6, 2022

SALEM—Ellen L. Lois, 76, of Salem, died peacefully at her home in the care of her husband and daughters on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Born in Burlington, WI on September 12, 1945, she was the daughter of Leo and Eleanor (nee Cox) Wagner. She graduated from Central High School in 1963 and from Gateway Technical College for Court Reporting. She was married to Tom Lois for 47 years and worked as an Office Manager for the Kenosha County Highway Department for 34 years.

Ellen was known for her 4th of July parties for friends and their children and for her apple pies and baked treats for the neighborhood. She made numerous art signs proclaiming support for the Badgers, Brewers, Packers and any sports team you would want a sign for. She had a keen talent for making presents for friends and new acquaintances and was an essential campaigner for her sister’s elections for 40 years. She also enjoyed traveling to her daughters’ northern homes with her husband so they could build decks, landscape their yards and care for the animals.

Ellen is survived by her husband, Tom; children: Michelle “Mickey” Bloss, Gretchen (Jeff Boeltl) Bloss and Abigail (Mike) Skurdalsvold; and siblings: Nancy Usher, Dianne Bingaman, Mary K. Wagner, Leo Michael (Sarah) Wagner and Edward Wagner. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Heather Bloss.

A visitation for Ellen will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.

