Ellen M. Schroeder

1959-2022

KENOSHA—Ellen Schroeder, 63, of Kenosha passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Crossroads in Kenosha.

Ellen was born on February 9, 1959 in Kenosha, the daughter of James and Frances “Gwen” (Hawkins) Schroeder. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Ellen was employed at Hubble Manufacturing for many years. Her hobbies included playing on the computer, knitting & needle point, cooking & baking, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her mother, Gwen Bastman of Kenosha; her uncle, Joe and Patricia Hawkins of Pleasant Prairie; also many cousins and other family and friends. Ellen was preceded in death by her father, brothers, David and Eric,hHer stepfather Don Bastman, sister-in-law, June, cousin, Sherry Hawkins, and her aunt, Betty Leek.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 12:00 PM-1:00 PM, with funeral services to follow at 1:00 PM. Burial Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

