1948—2022

Ellen Marie Noto passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the age of 74.

She was born in Kenosha, WI on April 26, 1948. She attended St. James Catholic School and Bradford High School.

Ellen leaves behind two cats: Molly and Babe; plenty of favorite nieces; and a #1 nephew; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.

Ellen was known for her “sassy attitude”, telling it like it is and not holding back her opinion. She also had an entrepreneurial knack, scoring the best deals and reselling of said deals. Ellen also had a heart of gold, with random bouts of generosity for those she loved.

Ellen was an avid gambler. Casinos, lottery tickets, football pools, etc. You may remember her from bingo yelling “49” after it was called. You might have asked that she be thrown out. You might think of her as the lucky one because Ellen always had good luck. She often took home the pot from Left, Right, Center at the family holiday gatherings.

She worked at Piggly Wiggly for many years. More recently, she was a caregiver.

She will be sorely missed by her surviving siblings: Phillip Noto, Rose (Larry) Goff, Sandra (Larry) VanSteel and Peter Noto; all her favorite nieces; her loving Otto family; and her dear friend Sue Lenz. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alma and Saverio Noto, and two sisters, Betty (Wallace) Halldin, Linda (David) Hill, and her dear friend, Cathy Otto.

A memorial gathering will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM with memorial services to follow immediately at 4:00 PM.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943