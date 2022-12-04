Elmer G. Prell

Jan. 3, 1936—Nov. 30, 2022

KENOSHA—Elmer George Prell, age 86, of Kenosha, WI, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

He was born January 3, 1936, the son of the late Elmer and Sylvia (Kangas) Prell.

On January 3, 1956, in Cleveland, OH, he was united in marriage to Diane H. Schwarz. She preceded him in death in 2021.

Elmer was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also enjoyed traveling in his motorhome, playing pool going by the nickname “Easy”, and playing slot machines and craps at casinos. Elmer enjoyed building and with some help from friends and family built both his home here and his getaway home in northern Wisconsin.

He was employed as a skilled trades millwright by American Motors/Chrysler for 46 years, where he was also very active in the United Auto Workers union. He was elected to many terms as a skilled trades Union Steward or Chief Steward.

Survivors include his children: Brian (Sandra) Prell, Sally (the late Bo) Dudley, Judy Bachmeier, Daniel Prell, Andrew (Tammy) Prell, Jennifer Tromp, and Suzanne Koplein; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sisters: Lynda (Bob) Davidson, Sandra (Lynn) Obertin; and his brother, Ken (Lynn) Prell.

In addition to his parents and wife, Elmer was preceded in death by his son, Jerald; and sisters, Margaret, Edna, and Lorna.

Memorial visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home with funeral services commencing at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m. All in attendance are invited to a luncheon to follow.

