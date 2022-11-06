Aug. 15, 1936—Nov. 2, 2022

KENOSHA—Elna E. (Caldart) Vernezze, age 86, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, while surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on August 15, 1936, in Kenosha, WI to the late Donald and Esther (Zirbel) Caldart.

Growing up in Kenosha, she met the love of her life, Ronald Vernezze and was married on May 19, 1956. They had seven sons who blessed her with an amazing 48 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Throughout her life, she was active in her community as a First Responder for Bristol Fire and Rescue. Elna celebrated a long, 48-year career in the Emergency Department of the Kenosha Hospital, retiring from full-time employment on her 80th birthday.

She lived a life full of adventure that included bowling, traveling, everything outdoors, and her love for “cool” cars earned her the name Mustang Granny. Most of all, she cherished her home on the lake.

She is survived by seven sons: Steve (Rita), Rick (Kare), Randy (Jill), Jeff (Mary), Mike (Judy), Scott (Suzanne), Ron (Michelle); her beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; her siblings Lucy Webster, Carolyn (Russ) Nord, John Caldart, Linda (Ed) Olson. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, grandson Austyn, parents, sister Ruth, and her brothers Don and Bob.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday November 8th, 2022, at 6:00PM at CrossWay Community Church in Bristol WI. (13905-75th Street Bristol WI or HWY 50 west of I-94 on the south side of the street)

Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday at the church from 3:30PM until the time of service.

Private burial will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Flowers and or donations may be sent to the church.

