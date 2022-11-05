BRISTOL—Elna E. Vernezze, age 86, a resident of Bristol, WI died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at her residence surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 6:00 PM at CrossWay Community Church, 13905-75th Street, Bristol WI or Hwy 50 west of I-94 on the south side of the street.

Visitation will be on Tuesday at the church from 3:30 PM until the time of services. Private burial will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the paper.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667