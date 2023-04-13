Jan. 10, 1925—April 5, 2023

KENOSHA—Elnora Watkins, 98, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday April 5, 2023, at Froedtert South-St. Catherine’s.

Elnora was born on January 10, 1925, in Kenosha, the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Becker) Rasch. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

Elnora married Elmer Watkins on July 7, 1945, in Kenosha. She was employed at Brookside Care Center for many years.

Elnora was a member of Immanuel Methodist Church. Her hobbies included sewing, baking, bird watching, but most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters: Linda Klopstein (Dan York) of Kenosha, Laurie (Bill) Brunet of Kenosha; grandchildren: Nicole Jacobson, Heather Shanks, Michael Brunet, Rachel Brunet, Steve Klopstein, Bobby Watkins and John Watkins; great-grandchildren: Justyn Troestler, Brittany Thiesenhusen, Lindsay Thiesenhusen, Morgan Johnson, and Adilynn Taylor; and one great-great-grandchild. Elnora was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer, and son, James.

A private family celebration of life is planned.

