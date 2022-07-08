June 2, 1932—July 3, 2022

KENOSHA—Elsie Domkowski, age 90, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Froedtert-South in Kenosha.

Elsie was born on June 2, 1932, in Chicago, IL to parents Alvin and Martha (Ogez) Kuhfuss. On June 20, 1953, she was united in marriage to John “Jay” Domkowski. Together, they adopted three children: John, James and Jacalyn.

The couple lived in Chicago for several years, moved to Delavan, WI, and then settled in Antioch, IL. After retirement, they moved to Las Vegas and Racine WI.

Together, they owned and operated JADPRO; a tool and manufacturing company in Grayslake, IL. They owned a summer home in Minong, WI where they loved to fish, enjoy the outdoors, and host family and friends. They would have many wonderful years at their summer home in Minong, and it remains a very special part of the entire family’s life.

Elsie will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was very proud of her family and enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible. She never missed a game for her children and grandchildren. She was known to be at the soccer games two hours before gametime to read her book and mingle with everyone before the game started. Everyone knew Grandma Elsie.

Elsie is survived by her children: John (Vicky) of Kenosha, WI, James (Ditas) of Las Vegas, NV, Jacalyn (Richard) Williams of NC; grandchildren: Jessica, Ashley, John, Chris, Jennifer, and Jade; great-grandchildren: Hunter, Nakoa, Luc, and Remy; and brother Alvin Kuhfuss of Antioch, IL.

Elsie is preceded in death by her parents, husband John “Jay” in 2007, and sister Carol Nikrant.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Minong, WI. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00-11:00 a.m., at the church. Interment will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery near Minong.

Online memories and or condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.