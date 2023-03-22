Jan. 2, 1938—March 17, 2023

Elsie Mae Crucianelli, age 85, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha with her loving family by her side.

Born in Crystal Falls, MI on January 2, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Fincannon) Johnson. She attended Crystal Falls High School.

On June 7, 1958 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Donald E. Crucianelli. Sadly, he passed away on March 30, 2014.

She was a member of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.

Elsie was employed as a Pharmacy Tech for Walmart Pharmacy until her retirement in 2006.

She enjoyed golfing and bowling.

She is survived by her children, Donna (Robert) Garza, Linda (Rob) Gallagher and Kay (Dave) Hawbaker; her grandchildren, Melissa Czarnecki, Donald Wolfe, Joseph Novotny, Brandi Lamb, Devin, Dean, Darin, Daniel, Leah and Annie Hawbaker; her eleven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Elsie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Crucianelli; her daughters, Cindy Crucianelli and Beth Wolfe; her brothers, Art and Henry Johnson and her sister Susan Grailer.

A visitation honoring Elsie’s life will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101