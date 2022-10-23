1925-2022

COLLEYVILLE, TX—Emily Mae Sunday, 97, of Colleyville, TX, went into the arms of Jesus on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Born in Oshkosh, WI, on April 12, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Rev. John and Marie Robinson. She attended elementary school in Oshkosh and high school in Milwaukee, moving to Rapid City, SD, for her senior year where she was a cheerleader.

On July 11, 1945, she married the love of her life, Gordon L. Sunday, in a double ceremony with his brother, Eugene and Joyce Sunday, at Baptist Tabernacle. They lived in Kenosha, then in 1980, moved to Sun City, AZ, still spending the summers in Wisconsin. He preceded her in death after their 66th Wedding Anniversary, on July 12, 2011. After his passing, she moved back to Kenosha and lived by her daughters, then spent the last year living with her son and his family in Colleyville, TX.

Emily was a member of Journey Church in Kenosha. She will be remembered for her gift of entertaining with delicious meals, and her sense of humor. She enjoyed swimming, knitting, needle point, painting, pottery, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include three children: Dr. William (Kimber) Sunday of Colleyville, TX, Adrienne Ricker of Pleasant Prairie, WI, and Brenda (Douglas) Ricker of Kenosha, WI; seven grandchildren: Dr. Justin (Melissa) Ricker of Bristol, Jay Ricker of Kenosha, Emily Ricker of Racine, Ryan (Amanda) Sunday of TX, Chad (Cayla) Sunday of TX, Daniel (Claudia) Sunday of TX, and Allison (Bradley) David of TX; 16 great-grandchildren: Bryce, Vaughn, Beau, Luc, Jayden, Julia, Benjamin, Asher, Ivy, Hudson, Caleb, Liam, Lauren, Preslie, and Peyton, with a great-grandson due in December; and two sisters: Grace Cole and Victoria (Rick) Bindowski. She is further survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Aside from her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brother, Sidney; two sisters, Eileen (Harry) Koetz and Janet (Ralph) Finnerty; son-in-law, Lynn “Rick” Ricker; and nephew, John Koetz.

The family had a private memorial service. Entombment took place privately at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christian Life School, Kenosha, WI.

