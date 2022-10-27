 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eric A. Guptail

Eric A. Guptail

DUBUQUE, IA—Eric A. Guptail, age 35, a resident of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Kenosha, died Sunday, October 23, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, IA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Our lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Corner of 22nd Avenue and 45th Street. There will be no visitation. Attendees are asked to meet at the church prior to the mass.

Burial will follow at St. Casimir’s Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will appear in the Friday edition.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

