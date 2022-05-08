March 24, 1988—April 29, 2022

Eric C. Christensen passed away unexpectedly on Friday April 29, 2022 at home.

Eric was born March 24, 1988 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The youngest of three boys born to Karin (Sandberg) and Eric Christensen, Eric was a gift to the family. Empathetic, creative, gregarious, hilarious and intelligent, Eric lit up every room he entered and could contribute to any conversation on any topic. Both children and animals were drawn to him, and he dedicated much time to caring for cats, dogs and other creatures, especially his dog, Ringo and his cat, Rocky. An avid reader of fantasy and science fiction, a fan of films and TV shows in those genres, and an ardent gamer, Eric enjoyed playing Dungeons and Dragons and other games with friends and family. He was a talented athlete who could quickly learn any game. He played competitive basketball, football and baseball, and in recent years became a loyal supporter of the English football club Arsenal with a deep love for football (soccer) in general.

He was educated at Tremper High School, UW-Milwaukee and UW-Parkside. His education continued, as he was politically active and passionate about a number of local and international issues, which required that he read broadly and deeply. He traveled to Mexico for a summer Spanish immersion course. Eric also twice visited his brother in Hong Kong and made many other trips in the United States and abroad.

Eric’s biggest devotion in his life was his wife Joy and his family. He was always available for anyone in their time of need, and Joy was the most important person in the world to him. He is survived by Joy (Helgesen), his parents Karin (Sandberg) and Eric Christensen, his brothers Justin (Aysin) and Jordan (Heather) Christensen, his mother and father in-law Janice (Ketelhut) and Tim Helgesen, and sister and brother in-law Lynn (Helgesen) and Tim Misicka, and a great multitude of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Mark and Barbara Christensen and Edward and Evelyn Sandberg, his uncles David Christensen, Ralph Sinnen, Roger Gorski, Richard Houtsinger, Monty Waymier and Francisco Vasquez, an aunt Marlene Alfano, and cousins Kimberly Sinnen, Marko Alfano and Brianna Vasquez.

Funeral services honoring Eric’s life will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthews Church, 5900 7th Avenue. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation for Eric will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

