Eric Hanna

KENOSHA - Eric Hanna, 48, of Kenosha passed away at home with his wife by his side on April 22, 2022 after a difficult battle with cancer. Eric married the love of his life, Jill Otahal on October 9, 2021. He was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer on December 13, 2021 and fought with all his might for as long as he could.

Eric was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, spending time with family, and was planning to foster children with his new wife. Instead, Eric is in heaven hanging with his beloved lab Jo-Kool.

He is survived by his devastated family including his wife, Jill Otahal-Hanna, his mother, Kay, his father, James, his sister, Kristen, five sons: Michael, Erik, Devin, Timmy (Keilah) and Danny, daughters: McKayla and Anna, and his four grandchildren. He is further survived by his mother and father in-law: Jack and Carol Otahal, his sister-in-law, Joyce, two dogs, his "brother" Richie, cousins, extended family, and dear friends.

Eric was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 11 AM to 1:30 PM with a service starting at 1:30 PM all at the Miller-Reesman Funeral Home. Celebration of Erics life will be held at the Kenosha VFW Post 1865 starting around 3PM.