 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Erica Lynn Albright

  • 0
Erica Lynn Albright

Feb. 6, 1984—June 14, 2022

FRANKSVILLE—Erica Lynn Albright, age 38, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at her residence in Franksville, WI.

Born on February 6, 1984 in Kenosha, she was the daughter of Joseph and Annamarie (Lentine) Albright. She grew up attending local schools. Erica was a graduate of Bradford High School and attended U.W. Parkside.

Erica’s unique artistic ability and free spirit touched many lives.

Erica will be missed by her children, Brody Klingbeil and Darby Klabunde; her parents, Joseph and Annamarie Albright; her sister and best friend, Samantha Albright; her nieces, Emmersyn and Addison Vondra who fondly refer to her as Auntie CaCa.

She was preceded in death by her forever partner, Matthew Klabunde.

A memorial gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances made to a Mental Health Charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Electric vehicles are in short supply

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert