Feb. 6, 1984—June 14, 2022

FRANKSVILLE—Erica Lynn Albright, age 38, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at her residence in Franksville, WI.

Born on February 6, 1984 in Kenosha, she was the daughter of Joseph and Annamarie (Lentine) Albright. She grew up attending local schools. Erica was a graduate of Bradford High School and attended U.W. Parkside.

Erica’s unique artistic ability and free spirit touched many lives.

Erica will be missed by her children, Brody Klingbeil and Darby Klabunde; her parents, Joseph and Annamarie Albright; her sister and best friend, Samantha Albright; her nieces, Emmersyn and Addison Vondra who fondly refer to her as Auntie CaCa.

She was preceded in death by her forever partner, Matthew Klabunde.

A memorial gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances made to a Mental Health Charity of your choice would be appreciated.

