Ernest E. Skau, Jr.

1954 – 2022

KENOSHA—Ernest Edwin Skau, Jr., 68 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his home.

He was born February 7, 1954, in Kenosha, WI the son of the late Ernest Skau and Adeline (Tirabassi) Grudzinski and remained a lifelong resident. On October 12, 1974, he married Dawn Dunow in Kenosha, WI.

Ernie worked for over 30 years at American Motor Corporation, Kenosha, WI and then for several years for Tirabassi Construction. His hobbies included working on cars, classic cars, fishing, and gardening.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Dawn; his son, Ernest (the late Kimberly) Skau, III of Kenosha, WI; four grandchildren: Lourissa Nephew, Zachary Skau, Tyler Lucas, and Stephanie Brecheisen; and five great-grandchildren: Abel Lewis, Tabbatha Lewis, Skyler Sowden, Willow Skau, and Octavia Skau.

In addition to his parents, Ernie was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Ray Grudzinski and siblings, Carolyn Neubecker, Therese Skau, and Rick Skau.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m.–2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home with services commencing at 2:00 p.m.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Ernie’s Online Memorial Book at: