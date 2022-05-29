KENOSHA—Erwin K Friesen, 87, of Kenosha, entered his eternal home on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

A blessed reunion of Erwin and Janet will take place on their 68th Wedding Anniversary, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at First Assembly of God, 1845 Main Street, Union Grove, WI 53182, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Mountain Lake City Cemetery in MN, at a later date.