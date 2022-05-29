 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Erwin K. Friesen

  • 0
Erwin K. Friesen

1935-2022

KENOSHA—Erwin K Friesen, 87, of Kenosha, entered his eternal home on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

A blessed reunion of Erwin and Janet will take place on their 68th Wedding Anniversary, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at First Assembly of God, 1845 Main Street, Union Grove, WI 53182, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Mountain Lake City Cemetery in MN, at a later date.

See our website for full obituary information.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Erwin’s Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 hacks to make any room in your home look bigger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert