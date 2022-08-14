April 5, 1926—Aug. 9, 2022

Esther (Cross) Zahn, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Aurora Health Center.

Born on April 5, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Stella (Orlando) Cross, Sr. She was a graduate of Kenosha High School.

On November 30, 1946, she was united in marriage to Charles H. Zahn at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and the former St. George Catholic Church. Their union was blessed with 65 years of marriage until Charles’s passing on December 3, 2011.

Esther was employed with National Tea Food Store for 18 years. She volunteered as a Nurse Assistant and Activity Aide for Woodstock Nursing Home, St. Catherine’s Hospital, Aurora Health Center and Kenosha Hospital for about 30 years. She was also a member of the auxiliary for St. Catherine’s Hospital.

She is survived by her children, John (Mary Suggett) Zahn, Paul (Cindy) Zahn, Mark (Shelly) Zahn, Alan (Beth) Zahn and Earl Zahn; her daughter, Janice (Paul) Pobiecke; her 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; her sister, Lydia Stellato and her brother, Louis (Debbie) Cross, Jr.

In addition to her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Zahn; her son, Kenneth Zahn; her granddaughter, Andrea Barnier; her sisters, Alba and Carmella Cross.

Funeral services honoring Esther’s life will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Ave., Kenosha. Entombment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue—262-658-4101