1932—2022

KENOSHA—Ethel Richards, 90 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, with her two loving daughters by her side.

She was born January 29, 1932, to the late Joseph and Katherine (Gajdos) Krman. She attended Kenosha schools and graduated from Kenosha High School in 1950.

On April 24, 1954, Ethel married Harold Richards at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Together they had six children and celebrated 60 years of marriage before his passing in 2014.

Ethel was employed at Montgomery Ward and later retired from St. Catherine’s Hospital.

Ethel was a faithful catholic and a lifelong member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, where she attended weekly mass since childhood. She was a member of the Rosary Society and enjoyed being involved in parish events.

Ethel lived for family and friends. She was blessed to have a wonderful group of friends from her Bain School days that continued to get together throughout their lives. She loved to spend time with her “club” friends. Whether it was going out to eat or just meeting for a picnic, these ladies friendships stood the test of time and Ethel was always grateful to have them in her life.

Ethel also had three sisters, Helen Garchek, Ann Tucker, and Mary Leipzig that lived in the area. She cherished these relationships and looked forward to the time they spent together playing bingo, going to craft fairs, and attending family events. They were always up to something and are finally reunited again.

However, Ethel’s greatest joy was her family. She was so proud of all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved attending sporting events, concerts, plays, and anything else in which they were involved. Without fail she was there cheering for her family; she just loved to see them shine.

She was always in the kitchen wearing her bright blouses and whipping up homemade goodies for her family. Some of her specialties were apple slices, cabbage bread, goofballs, and kolache. She was sure to bring these family favorites over for holidays and birthdays for everyone to enjoy.

She loved spending time with her family and over the years we were so lucky to learn from her. She was so knowledgeable and always willing to lend a hand and her guidance on everything from how to can vegetables from the garden to how to bake traditional Slovakian treats.

In her free time, she enjoyed flower gardening, going to rummage sales, listening to country music, and attending concerts at the bandshell. She also loved sewing, crafting, knitting, and crocheting. She was extremely talented but would never admit to it. She was known for her beautiful Afghans; especially treasured were her crocheted baby blankets. She was always making something for someone.

Ethel was a kind, loving, and caring person. She truly had a heart of gold and a way about her that put people at ease. To say she will be missed is a great understatement; there simply are not words. We were truly blessed to have her in our lives.

She is survived by her children: Gwen Strom, David (Laura) Richards, Frank (Kimberlee) Richards, Daniel (Mary) Richards, Sharon (Jim) Ingham, and Pete (Brenda Smith) Richards; 12 grandchildren: David (Lisa) Kappers Jr, Brea (Josh) Sanders, Ashley (Dakota) Nehls, Dustin (Shannon) Richards, Travis Richards, Ryan Richards, Erin Richards, Tiffany (Ben) Ostrowski, Brian (Alysha) Ingham, Danny (Kaley Haarbauer) Ingham, Jeremiah Rausch, and Dylan Rausch; 28 great-grandchildren (with two on the way in April); one great-great-grandchild due in August; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.

In addition to her parents, sisters, and husband, Ethel was preceded in death by a grandson, Dan Kappers in 2018.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Yacoub, Dr. Fullin, Dr. Campagna Gibson, and their staffs for the compassionate care of their mother through the years. Also, a thank you to Horizon Hospice staff especially Lisa and Kate. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Jayliana, Saquashia, Shia, Kiki, Stacy, and Beth Ann for the extra time and thoughtful care they showed Ethel and her family; it will not be forgotten.

Memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m.—2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 2223 51st Street, Kenosha, WI. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private in Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, in her memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Ethel’s

Online Memorial Book at: