Eugene “Gene” Christopher Spaay

1927-2020

Eugene Spaay, 92, of Kenosha, Wis., passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha

Born in Appleton, Wis., on December 20, 1927, he was the son of the late John and Theresa (Vandenburg) Spaay.

On August 28, 1948, he married Elizabeth Dudor in Racine. She preceded him in death in March 26, 1999.

Gene was an electrical engineer and worked for Dumore Tools in Racine from 1950-1959. He moved his family to Hutchinson, Kansas, and worked as Vice-President of Sales at Masters Manufacturing from 1959-1968. In 1968, Gene became a self-employed financial advisor for IDS from 1968-1988 when he retired.

He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, antique cars, and rebuilding any machine or mechanical object that needed fixing. His favorite thing was working on lawn mowers and washers and dryers.

Survivors include his four children, Susan (Richard) Hampton of Colorado, Rebecca (Doug) Ball of Kansas, Regina Spaay of Colorado, and John (Ruthann) of Wauwatosa; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Ann Blommel of Slinger; and one brother, Thomas Spaay of Wausau.