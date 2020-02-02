Eugene "Gene" Pagenkopf

February 12, 1930 – January 29, 2020

Eugene “Gene” R. Pagenkopf, age 89, of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, surrounded with the love of his family, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in the emergency room of Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Gene was born in Bristol, WI on February 12, 1930to the late Emil and Minnie (nee: Schoncheck) Pagenkopf. He attended local schools of Roosevelt & Mary D. Bradford. On December 9, 1950 in Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, Gene was united in marriage with the love of his life, Barbara E. Egvedt. With a tireless work ethic, he was employed by Johnson Motors, retiring as a supervisor after 32 years of service in 1985.

Gene was a passionate classic car fanatic. He owned several older cars over the years…with the 1968 AMX being his all-time favorite. A proud member of the Kenosha Car Club, he & Barb attended countless car shows over the years and never missed the annual Iola car show / swap meet. Gene also enjoyed relaxing in God’s country of Northern Wisconsin. He & Barb were also loyal Green Bay Packer, Milwaukee Brewer & NASCAR fans. Above all, Gene was an outstanding family man, who loved being a doting husband, dad, grandpa & great-grandpa. They were his everything!