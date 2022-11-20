March 22, 1927—November 16, 2022

Eunice Bernell (Wood) Huber, age 95, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Born on March 22, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Inger Georgiana (Engen) Wood.

On October 24, 1953, she was united in marriage to Frank John Huber at Grace Lutheran Church. Their union was blessed with 54 years of marriage. Sadly, Frank passed away on July 11, 2007.

Eunice enjoyed bowling, sewing, crocheting, knitting, macrome, crafts and camping. Both Eunice and Frank enjoyed camping and belonged to the “Happy Wanders Caravan” as a family on weekends.

She is survived by her children, Donna (Brian) Bosman, Robert (Daisy) Huber, Rick (Debra) Huber, Jean Huber and Doug Lloyd; her 8 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Frank John Huber and her brothers, Herman, Gaylord, Les and Kenneth Wood and her sister, Ardyth Predny.

Funeral services honoring Eunice’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Eunice will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

