Eva (Banuelos) Saldana

Sept. 25, 1925 - March 13, 2023

Eva (Banuelos) Saldana, age 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Accent Care Hospice in Oak Creek, WI surrounded by her loving family.

Eva was born on September 25, 1925 in Creedmoor, TX to the late Elvira Banuelos. She attended local schools in Austin, TX.

On February 17, 1945, Eva was united in marriage to Gilbert Saldana, Sr. in Austin, TX. Their union was blessed with 78 years of marriage and three wonderful children. In 1952, Eva, Gilbert and their family moved to Kenosha, WI. Sadly, Gilbert passed away on January 8, 2023.

She started working at the tender age of 14, at a beauty salon after school and weekends, earning three dollars a week to help with the family household. While in Kenosha, she worked at Warwick Electronics in Zion, IL for 20 years as a group leader, then at LeBlanc Instruments and finally working as a teacher's assistant through Kenosha Unified School District from 1978, retiring in 1991. Eva returned to work part-time from 1996 through 2000 for her second and final retirement. During the entire time, with the school district, Eva worked at Bain, Wilson, Lincoln while working mainly at Frank Elementary School. Eva worked approximately 56 years in her lifetime.

Her strong faith carried her through many trials. Eva was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, former member of the Mt. Carmel Ladies Society, Kenosha Senior Citizen Center, Wisconsin Woman's International Bowling League and the Catholic Women's Club.

More than anything Eva loved her family who were her pride and joy and the center of her universe. She was the heart and soul-the matriarch of the family, always there as the caretaker and the glue that held the family together. She was an inspiration not only to her family, but all who were blessed to have known her. She was a great role model, hard worker with strong work ethics. Her strength and determination never faltered, always having a positive attitude.

Eva was selfless, hardworking, caring and loving and a devoted wife, mother, proud grandmother and great grandmother. Her family always came first. She was a very social person who loved to get together with her family and friends. The holidays were her favorite, she loved shopping, decorating, preparing a big holiday meal, (especially the homemade tamales) and just being with family to celebrate. Yes, she was a fantastic cook, for all dishes but especially Mexican food. She had many interests, visiting relatives especially those out of state, bowling, working in her flower garden, cheering on the Braves, (later the Brewers) casino trips, listening to big bands and Tejano music and she and Gilbert enjoyed dancing and socializing with friends. Eva lived a beautiful life and was the life of the party with her contagious laugh, magnetic personality and great sense of humor.

Eva will be deeply missed by her children, Alicia, Gilbert Jr. (Kathy Reyna) and Robert; her grandchildren, Ryan (Lisa) and Amy (John) Truemper; her great-grandson, Connor; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her mother, Elvira and her husband Gilbert, Eva was preceded in death by her grandmother, Catarina Banuelos; her special aunt who helped raise her, Delfina Gonzales; her two sisters in infancy; her siblings, Lidia Watson, Raymond (Lupe) Gonzales and Virgil Gonzales and her daughter-in-law, April Saldana.

Funeral services honoring Eva's life will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. A visitation for Eva will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the Rosary service at 6:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. The Rosary service may be viewed via livestream on the following link facebook.com/PiaseckiFuneralHome/live/. You do not need Facebook to watch.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff at Accent Care Hospice in Oak Creek, WI for their tender, compassionate care given to Eva and her loved ones.

