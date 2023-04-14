Nov. 17, 1938—April 10, 2023

Eva Fluhrer, age 84, passed away at her residence on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Born on November 17, 1938, to the late Lester and Edith (Hardegen) Ruka, she attended local schools in Kenosha.

On August 17, 1963, Eva was united in marriage to Albert Fluhrer in Waukegan, IL. Sadly, Albert preceded her in death in 2006.

Eva was employed with Shady Lawn West Nursing Home, Kenosha Hospital, Super 8 Motel, Midway Manor and the Holiday Inn.

Eva enjoyed Betty Boop, jigsaw puzzles, singing and conversation. Ever gregarious, she loved meeting people and always left a conversation with a smile and a new friend.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl (David) Lessman, Maria (Robert) Hall, Martin Fluhrer (John Williams) and Heidi (John) Brockenbrough; her four grandchildren, six great grandchildren and her dear childhood friend, Phyllis Giorno.

In addition to her parents and husband, Eva was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeanette Fluhrer; her brother, John Parmeter and her sisters, Marilyn “Pinky” Barter, Helen Wallace and Dorene “Deanie” Salituro.

Funeral services honoring Eva’s life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation for Eva will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Safe Harbor Humane Society, 7811 60th Ave., Kenosha, WI, 53142, or a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank Dr. Paukner, Dr. Bandealy, their associates and staff for their kind, attentive care. They also would like to thank neighbors, Beverly and PJ for always watching out for our mother.

