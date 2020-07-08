Eve Vaughn, age 80, was born into eternal life and reunited with her loving husband Ron on Saturday, July 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving daughters.

Those left to remember Eve are her children, Teresa Vaughn, Tracie (Mark) Vidas, Laurie (Darren) Couillard and Linda (Jim) Cooklin; her grandchildren, Mark Oelke II, Jon (Elizabeth) Oelke, Shelly (Kevin) Malkmus, Eric Garza, Laura Garza, Michael Warren, Jacob (Hillary) Warren, Katie Warren, Joshua (Samantha) Vaughn; her great grandchildren, Emmette Oelke, Sophie and Barrett Malkmus, Brodie and Calyx Vaughn; her brother, John (Kathleen) Greiser; and her sister, Jeanne (Jerry) Polden.

A visitation for Eve will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Funeral services honoring Eve’s life will be held privately. Inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to: Hospice Alliance Inc/Hospice House, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, The Salvation Army, 3116-75th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142, or Women and Children’s Horizon, 2525-63rd Street, Kenosha, WI 53143 would be appreciated by the family.